Sierra Capital LLC Sells 84,648 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,648 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.29. 308,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

