Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,843.28. 35,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,260. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,877.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,952.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,133.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.