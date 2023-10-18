TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.77

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 244080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $175.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,883,751 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,490,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 1,426,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 1,235,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

