Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Update

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Carter Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $271.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $18.83.
Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.38). Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.
