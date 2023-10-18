Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Update

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Carter Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $271.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.38). Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 12.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

