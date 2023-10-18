iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.62

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 276055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1608 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
