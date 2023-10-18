iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.62

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 276055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1608 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

