TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $29.09

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.09, but opened at $29.71. TORM shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 95,574 shares trading hands.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 47.02% and a return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter.

TORM Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 47.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TORM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 7.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TORM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.