Raymond James Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $193.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $166.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.82.

NYSE HES traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $166.39. The company had a trading volume of 221,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,678. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Hess by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

