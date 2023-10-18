Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $27.74

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.74, but opened at $28.38. Bristow Group shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 389 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $800.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $319.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 94.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
