Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $27.74

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.74, but opened at $28.38. Bristow Group shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 389 shares trading hands.

Bristow Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $800.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $319.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $273,043.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,666,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,709,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 8,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $273,043.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,666,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,709,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $68,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,588.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,897 shares of company stock worth $3,029,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 94.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

