Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. 332,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,821. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

