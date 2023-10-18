Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:METC opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $667.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.43 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on Ramaco Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $2,662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 11.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.