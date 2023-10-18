Artis REIT (TSE:AX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Artis REIT Price Performance

Artis REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.98). The business had revenue of C$84.28 million during the quarter.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

