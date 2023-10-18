KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:KIO opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

