KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:KIO opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
