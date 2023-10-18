Melcor REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Melcor REIT Stock Performance

Melcor REIT has a 52 week low of C$21.80 and a 52 week high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter.

