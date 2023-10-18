Courier Capital LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.