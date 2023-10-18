Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

