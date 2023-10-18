iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.59

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.59 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 436928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,461,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $640,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

