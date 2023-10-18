Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces Earnings Results

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.30 to $7.78 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.41.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

