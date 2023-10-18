Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Insider Activity at Popular

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 47.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,921. Popular has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

