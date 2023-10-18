Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 6.9 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. 8,428,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

