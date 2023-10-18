Short Interest in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Grows By 11.0%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,414.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $771,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,414.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $320,064. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 4.3 %

BLFS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,333. The company has a market capitalization of $515.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

