Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,361 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,672,364 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

