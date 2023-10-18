Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. 9,511,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,280,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.