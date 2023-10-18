Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 2,047 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBAB. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 349,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 108,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 34.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 38,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBAB stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,769. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

