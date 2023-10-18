Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.98. The company had a trading volume of 191,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.