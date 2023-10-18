Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.40% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HYXF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. 5,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.