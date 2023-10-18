Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 38,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1135 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

