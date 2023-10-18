Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $10.84 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,071 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.35. 22,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.