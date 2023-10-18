Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $66.32

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.32, but opened at $67.70. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 34,897 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

