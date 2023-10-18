ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Gap Down to $36.46

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.46, but opened at $34.11. ABB shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 32,683 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99.
ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
