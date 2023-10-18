ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Gap Down to $36.46

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.46, but opened at $34.11. ABB shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 32,683 shares changing hands.

ABB Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ABB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

