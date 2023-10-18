Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $19.84

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.84, but opened at $18.81. Indivior shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 1,384 shares trading hands.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 166.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

