Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down to $68.01

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.01, but opened at $65.18. Stepan shares last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 9,059 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.85 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,308,000 after buying an additional 125,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stepan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,881,000 after buying an additional 58,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 647,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after buying an additional 44,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

