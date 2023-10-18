UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Gap Down to $163.68

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.68, but opened at $155.49. UniFirst shares last traded at $159.14, with a volume of 2,404 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average is $166.38. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 3,393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

