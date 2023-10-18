Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $27.73. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 47,330 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MIRM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $90,729.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $142,016.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,143.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $21,441,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $23,674,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,315,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

