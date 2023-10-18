CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.46. CommScope shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 109,984 shares changing hands.

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,064.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,682.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

