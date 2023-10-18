Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Shares Gap Down to $125.11

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.11, but opened at $120.87. Westlake shares last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 25,384 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Westlake Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

