Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Down to $15.59

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.08. Embecta shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 68,843 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Embecta from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $892.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,797.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jacob Elguicze acquired 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $100,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,144.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,558 shares of company stock valued at $409,371 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Embecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Embecta by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 187.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

