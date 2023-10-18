HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $18.26

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.26, but opened at $17.69. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 4,774 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 133.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HUTCHMED by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

