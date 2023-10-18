Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $575.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.81. 91,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,142. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

