Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $476.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

