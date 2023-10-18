Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,270,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

