Brighton Jones LLC Sells 598 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

