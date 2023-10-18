Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.99.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

