Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 484,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.77 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

