Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 7,035 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

