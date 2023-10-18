iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

