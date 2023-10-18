Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,817 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

