Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 308,432 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,432 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

