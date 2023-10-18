Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBL opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $141.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,845 shares of company stock valued at $24,022,557 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

