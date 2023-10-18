858 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.93. 263,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.15 and its 200-day moving average is $373.16. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $276.64 and a 52 week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.00.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

