Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Invests $353,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after buying an additional 925,547 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,804,000 after buying an additional 640,560 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after buying an additional 516,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,379,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. 71,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.76 and a one year high of $46.96.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

